SunTrust Banks Comments on Element Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Element Solutions in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,706,000 after buying an additional 399,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,973,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,402,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.