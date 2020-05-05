SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

NYSE:PRI opened at $101.62 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.