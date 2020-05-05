Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Redburn Partners cut Swedbank to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedbank to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank alerts:

Shares of SWDBY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.