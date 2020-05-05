Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

