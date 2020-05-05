Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Earnings Results

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SYKE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

