Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $936.24 million, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 251.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

