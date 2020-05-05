Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.