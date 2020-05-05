TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEGNA stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark boosted their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

