Tempur Sealy International Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

