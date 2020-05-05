Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.