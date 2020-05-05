Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News articles about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVE TMG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.