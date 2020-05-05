Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Upbit. Thunder Token has a market cap of $30.40 million and $4.00 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,247 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

