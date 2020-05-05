Total Energy Services (TOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92. The company has a market cap of $75.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

