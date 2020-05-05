Total (EPA:FP) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FP. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.88 ($45.20).

Shares of FP traded up €2.36 ($2.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.86 ($38.20). The stock had a trading volume of 7,156,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.45.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

