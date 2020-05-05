Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.88 ($45.20).

Shares of Total stock traded up €2.36 ($2.74) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.86 ($38.20). 7,156,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.45. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

