Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 42,883 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,977 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,630,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 825,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 3,421,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.40. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

