Traders Buy High Volume of Varian Medical Systems Call Options (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,059% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

NYSE:VAR opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

