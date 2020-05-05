Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

