TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TACT opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

