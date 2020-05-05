Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,257. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.