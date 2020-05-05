Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.80. 113,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

