Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 3,720 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 597,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.72.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

