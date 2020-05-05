Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 560,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 491,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. 558,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,057. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

