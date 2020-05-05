Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $81,360,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,743,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.10. The stock had a trading volume of 180,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

