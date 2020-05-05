Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.17.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.