Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

