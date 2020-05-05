Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 561,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

