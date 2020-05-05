Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,890 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.