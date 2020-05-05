Transform Wealth LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,698 shares of company stock valued at $389,965,249 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $872.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $722.92 and its 200-day moving average is $796.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

