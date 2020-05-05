Transform Wealth LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,601,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,898,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19,672.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223,478 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 912,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

