Transform Wealth LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 1,246,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

