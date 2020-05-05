Transform Wealth LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,088,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,049,000 after acquiring an additional 400,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.86. 20,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

