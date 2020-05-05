Transform Wealth LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 11,985,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

