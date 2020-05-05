Transform Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 8,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

