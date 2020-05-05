Transform Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 989.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

DLR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.24. 24,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,983. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,984 shares of company stock worth $15,158,112. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.