Transform Wealth LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Booking by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,425.16. 73,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,216. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,353.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,784.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,771.77.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

