Transform Wealth LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $220.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.