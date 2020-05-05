Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.61. 297,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,244. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.