Transform Wealth LLC Invests $394,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. 743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

