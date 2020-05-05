Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.