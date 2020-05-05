Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $149,905 over the last 90 days. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

