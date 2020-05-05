Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

