Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 227 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in L3Harris by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.90. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

