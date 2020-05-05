Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE HPQ remained flat at $$14.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,883. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

