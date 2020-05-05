Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

