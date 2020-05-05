Transform Wealth LLC Sells 250 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.