Transform Wealth LLC Sells 554 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 839,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,821,000 after acquiring an additional 212,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 490,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after buying an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $44,993,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 3,314,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

