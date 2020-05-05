Transform Wealth LLC Sells 76,505 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,505 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,852. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.