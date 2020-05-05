Transform Wealth LLC Sells 816 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,311. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.53. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

