Transform Wealth LLC Sells 87 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.97. 363,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.